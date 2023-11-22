News
2nd Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Compilation Film's 1st 12 Minutes Streamed
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official YouTube channel of Bandai Namco Filmworks' Emotion label began streaming the first 12 minutes of Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Saigo no Ningen (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 The Last Human), the compilation film for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime's second season, on Thursday.
The film opened on Thursday in 30 theaters througout Japan for a limited three-week run. The film's theme songs are the second season's opening theme song "Secret Ceremony" and ending theme song "No Time to Cast Anchor," both by Millennium Parade.
The first season debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes. Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War), the compilation film of the first season, opened in Japan in November 2021 for a limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters. Netflix began streaming the film in May 2022.
The second season premiered worldwide on Netflix in May 2022. Directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at studios Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov (The Wonderland) was the character designer. Nobuko Toda (Sweetness & Lightning, The case files of Jeweler Richard) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel) composed the music.
Sources: Emotion YouTube channel, Comic Natalie