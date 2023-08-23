Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime's 2nd Compilation Film Reveals Title, Teaser, November 23 Debut

The official website for the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime unveiled the title, teaser trailer, visual, and November 23 opening for the compilation film for the anime's second season on Thursday. The Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Saigo no Ningen ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 The Last Human ) film will play in 30 theaters nationwide for a limited three-week run. The trailer contains the second season's opening theme song "Secret Ceremony" by Millennium Parade , which, along with the anime's ending song "No Time to Cast Anchor" by the same group, will be the film's theme songs.

As with the first compilation film, the new film will add new scenes to the story.

The first season debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes. Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War ), the compilation film of the first season, opened in Japan in November 2021 for a limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters. Netflix began streaming the film in May 2022.

The second season premiered worldwide on Netflix in May 2022. Directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at studios Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland ) was the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) composed the music.