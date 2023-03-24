News
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Anime Gets 2nd Compilation Film (Updated)
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
A sign at the AnimeJapan 2023 event revealed on Saturday that the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime will have a theatrical project this year. The poster does not reveal whether the new project is a compilation film or an entirely new project.
Update: The staff announced that the tentatively titled Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 the Movie Part 2 film will compile the anime's second season. Source: Comic Natalie
The first season debuted on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes. Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō (Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War), the compilation film of the first season, opened in Japan in November 2021 for a limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters. Netflix began streaming the film in May 2022.
The second season premiered worldwide on Netflix in May 2022. Directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at studios Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts. Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov (The Wonderland) was the character designer. Nobuko Toda (Sweetness & Lightning, The case files of Jeweler Richard) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel) composed the music.
Source: AnimeJapan 2023 sign
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history