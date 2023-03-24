A sign at the AnimeJapan 2023 event revealed on Saturday that the Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 anime will have a theatrical project this year. The poster does not reveal whether the new project is a compilation film or an entirely new project.

Photo by Alicia Haddick

Update: The staff announced that the tentatively titled Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 the Movie Part 2 film will compile the anime's second season. Source: Comic Natalie

©士郎正宗・Production I.G/講談社・攻殻機動隊2045製作委員会 | ©Shirow Masamune, Production I.G/KODANSHA/GITS2045

Kōkaku Kidōtai SAC_2045 Jizoku Kanō Sensō

Netflix

The first season debuted onworldwide in April 2020 with 12 episodes.), the compilation film of the first season, opened in Japan in November 2021 for a limited two-week screening run in 20 theaters.began streaming the film in May 2022.

The second season premiered worldwide on Netflix in May 2022. Directors Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki directed the anime at studios Production I.G and Sola Digital Arts . Russian illustrator Ilya Kuvshinov ( The Wonderland ) was the character designer. Nobuko Toda ( Sweetness & Lightning , The case files of Jeweler Richard ) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel ) composed the music.



Source: AnimeJapan 2023 sign