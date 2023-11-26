Mari Okada, MAPPA's Original Anime Film Maboroshi Streams on Netflix Starting on January 15

Film about residents trapped in a town frozen in time opened in Japan on September 15

Netflix announced on Sunday that it will stream Mari Okada and MAPPA 's original anime film Alice to Therese no Maboroshi Kōjō (Alice and Therese's Illusory Factory) under the title Maboroshi starting on January 15. Netflix also revealed a trailer and a visual for the film.

Trapped in a town frozen in time, life must keep going without any change. While struggling for a future, two students have their fate altered upon an encounter with a mysterious girl.



The film premiered in Japan on September 15. The film starsas 14-year-old protagonist Masamune Kikuiri,as Masamune's classmate Mutsumi Sagami, andas the mysterious girl Itsumi.

The film centers on third-year middle school student Masamune, who lives in a town where time has stopped because a sudden explosion at a steelworks factory has sealed off all exits to the town. In order to hopefully one day return to normal, the residents of the town are forbidden from changing, and they live out their gloomy everyday lives. Masamune's enigmatic classmate Mutsumi leads him one day to the fifth blast furnace of the steelworks factory, and there they meet a girl who is wild like a wolf and who cannot talk. The meeting of Masamune and these two girls upsets the balance of the world. The unstoppable "love impulse" of the boys and girls who are tired of their everyday lives begins to destroy the world.

Okada wrote and directed the film, which MAPPA originally announced in 2021. Okada is also credited with the original work. Okada also wrote a novel of the film that Kadokawa Bunko released on June 13.

Tadashi Hiramatsu served as the assistant director, and Yuriko Ishii ( Another , Persona -trinity soul- ) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Kazuki Higashiji ( Angel Beats! , Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow , The Piano Forest ) directed the art. All of the above animators collaborated on Okada's Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms film. Masaru Yokoyama ( Her Blue Sky , Horimiya ) composed the music. Warner Bros. distributed the film. Singer-songwriter Miyuki Nakajima performed the film's theme song titled "Shin-on" (Heartbeat).

