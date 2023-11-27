Masamune-kun no Revenge Engagement Manga Ends on December 26

© Hazuki Takeoka, Tiv, Ichijinsha

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine announced on Monday thatand'smanga will end in the magazine's next issue on December 26. The manga's final compiled book volume, volume 13 of the overall manga, will also release on December 26.

Takeoka and Tiv launched the manga in Ichijinsha 's new web manga label comic HOWL on April 26. Ichijinsha published volume 12 of the overall manga (and first volume of Masamune-kun no Revenge engagement ) on July 27.

Takeoka and Tiv 's Masamune-kun's Revenge ( Masamune-kun no Revenge ) manga launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and ended in June 2018. An original anime disc ( OAD ) that Ichijinsha bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.

The manga received a special chapter in August 2020 about Masamune and Aki set after the original manga's final chapter.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?

Takeoka and Tiv launched the Masamune-kun no Revenge after school (Masamune-kun's Revenge after school) spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Rex in September 2018, and ended it in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the stories in one compiled book volume as the "volume 11" of the manga in April 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the volume in June 2020.

A television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime's second season titled Masamune-kun's Revenge R ( Masamune-kun no Revenge R ) premiered on July 3.