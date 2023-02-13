Wotakoi's Fujita Launches New Manga This Month

Ichijinsha announced on January 25 that it has launched a new web manga label named comic HOWL, which is focused on Vocaloid, horror, and "emotional youth" themes. The site already has a number of manga available, and will launch new manga in February and throughout the rest of spring. Fujita ( Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ) will launch a new manga titled Villain this month, while Hazuki Takeoka and Tiv will launch the Masamune-kun no Revenge engagement (tentative title) manga later this spring.

© Fujita/Teniwoha/Ichijinsha

Fujita 's new Villain manga is based on Vocaloid producer Teniwoha's "Villain" song, which debuted in February 2020.

Fujita launched the Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga on the image sharing website pixiv in 2014. In November 2015, the manga moved to Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine. The manga ended in July 2021 with 11 volumes. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga will have a spinoff that will appear in pixiv 's digital manga service comic Pool.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in April 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. The first original anime disc for the manga shipped with the manga's seventh volume in March 2019. The second original anime disc shipped with the 10th volume in February 2021. The third original anime disc shipped with the 11th volume in October 2021. A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2020. The film debuted at #1 in its opening weekend.

© Hazuki Takeoka, Tiv, Ichijinsha

Tiv

Masamune-kun's Revenge

Masamune-kun no Revenge

Ichijinsha

Ichijinsha

Takeoka and's) manga launched in'smagazine in 2012, and ended in June 2018. An original anime disc () that bundled with the manga's 10th volume also tells an "after story" for the manga. The volume shipped in July 2018.

The manga received a special chapter in August 2020 about Masamune and Aki set after the original manga's final chapter.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

As an overweight child, Makabe Masamune was mercilessly teased and bullied by one particular girl, Adagaki Aki. Determined to one day exact his revenge upon her, Makabe begins a rigorous regimen of self-improvement and personal transformation. Years later, Masamune re-emerges as a new man. Handsome, popular, with perfect grades and good at sports, Masamune-kun transfers to Aki's school, and is unrecognizable to her. Now, Masamune-kun is ready to confront the girl who bullied him so many years ago and humiliate her at last. But will revenge be as sweet as he thought?

Takeoka and Tiv launched the Masamune-kun no Revenge after school (Masamune-kun's Revenge after school) spinoff manga in Monthly Comic Rex September 2018, and ended it in January 2019. Ichijinsha published the stories in one compiled book volume as the "volume 11" of the manga in April 2019, and Seven Seas Entertainment published the volume in June 2020.

A television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub . The anime will have a second season titled Masamune-kun's Revenge R ( Masamune-kun no Revenge R ) that will premiere this spring.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Comic HOWL's Twitter account