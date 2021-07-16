Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Manga Gets Spinoff After Finale

Main manga ended on Friday after running for over 6 years

Fujita 's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga is inspiring a spinoff that will appear in pixiv 's digital manga service comic Pool. The staff will announce more details later. The main manga ended on Friday after running for over six years, and Ichijinsha is commemorating the upcoming release of the manga's final volume with three commercials:







Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Narumi Momose has had it rough: every boyfriend she's had dumped her once they found out she was an otaku , so she's gone to great lengths to hide it. When a chance meeting at her new job with childhood friend, fellow otaku , and now coworker Hirotaka Nifuji almost gets her secret outed at work, she comes up with a plan to make sure he never speaks up. But he comes up with a counter-proposal: why doesn't she just date him instead? In love, there are no save points.

Fujita launched the manga on the image sharing website pixiv in 2014. In November 2015, the manga moved to Ichijinsha 's Comic POOL digital manga magazine. Ichijinsha published the manga's 10th volume on February 26. Kodansha Comics released the fourth omnibus volume for the manga in July 2020, and will publish the fifth volume on September 21.

The main manga ended after 60 chapters, and its 11th and final compiled book volume will ship on October 14. The special edition of that final volume will bundle the manga's third original anime disc with an episode based on the "Company Outing" story from the manga's sixth volume:

The manga has over 12 million copies in circulation, including print and digital.

The manga inspired an 11-episode television anime that premiered in April 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video inside and outside of Japan. The first original anime disc for the manga shipped with the manga's seventh volume in March 2019. The second original anime disc shipped with the 10th volume of Fujita 's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku ( Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii ) manga on February 26.

A live-action film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2020. The film debuted at #1 in its opening weekend.

Source: Mantan Web