'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' Anime's Ad Unveils shallm's Opening Song, January 8 Debut

LEEVELLES performs ending song

The staff for the television anime of Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) began streaming a 30-second commercial on Sho-Pro 's YouTube channel on Tuesday. The commercial announces and previews the band shallm's opening theme song "Massakasa Magic!" and it also announces the anime's January 8 premiere.

The group LEEVELLES is performing the ending theme song "Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku."

© 春原ロビンソン・ひらけい/集英社・国王軍第三騎士団

The cast includes:

Yōko Kanemori ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Attack on Titan episode director) is directing the anime at PINE JAM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , In the Land of Leadale ) is in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno ( Schwarzes Marken sub-character designs) and Satoshi Furuhashi ( Comet Lucifer prop design assistance) are designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music.

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on July 4. The manga has over 200 million views.

Publisher Shueisha describes the manga's story:

A princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!

Haruhara's Senyū. manga inspired two television anime in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan. Haruhara's Gakumon! ~Ōkami Shōjo wa Kujikenai~ manga also inspired a Flash anime in 2014.

Haruahara launched the Suginami Tōbatsu Kōmuin - Dungeon Kinmu no Hitobito (Suginami, Public Servant and Eliminator - The People on Dungeon Duty) on Shonen Jump+ in January 2018, and Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in April 2019.