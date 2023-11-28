News
Sengoku Youko Anime's Story Video Reveals, Previews Theme Songs
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Satoshi Mizukami's Sengoku Youko manga began streaming a story promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Hibana" (Spark) by MindaRyn, and the ending theme song "Yūyami no Uta" (Song of Twilight) by KEIKO.
"Yūyami no Uta" is Keiko's first anime theme song since she began her solo career in May 2020. Yuki Kajiura composed the song; KEIKO (Keiko Kubota) was previously a member of the Kajiura-produced trio Kalafina.The anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX, ABC TV, and Nagoya TV channels on January 10, and on BS Asahi on January 12. It will air on Tokyo MX on Wednesdays at 24:00 (effectively, Thursdays at midnight JST or Wednesdays at 10:00 a.m. EST). The anime had its world premiere screening at Anime NYC on November 17.
The anime will have two arcs — the "Yo Naoshi Kyōdai-hen" (World Reform Siblings Arc) and "Sen Ma Konton-hen" (Thousand Demons Chaos Arc) — and will run for three cours (quarter of a year) for a "complete" adaptation.
The anime stars:
- Sōma Saitō as Jinka
- Yūki Takada as Tama
- Ryohei Kimura as Shinsuke
- Tomoyo Kurosawa as Shakugan
- Hiroki Nanami as Senya
- Maaya Uchida as Tsukiko
- Kenji Nomura as Jinun
- Aki Toyosaki as Nau
- Tetsu Inada as Dōren
- Kazuki Miyagi as Resshin
- Ayahi Takagaki as Yama no Kami (Mountain God)
- Aina Suzuki as Rinzu
- Kenjiro Tsuda as Yazen
- Hiroki Tōchi as Raidō Zanzō
Masahiro Aizawa (Hakyū Hōshin Engi) is directing the anime at WHITE FOX. Jukki Hanada (Steins;Gate) writing and overseeing the series scripts, Yousuke Okuda (In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki) is designing the characters, and Evan Call (Violet Evergarden) is in charge of music.
Additional staff include:
- Sub-Character Design: Shinpei Kobayashi
- Chief Animation Directors: Yousuke Okuda, Shinpei Kobayashi, Yohei Yaegashi
- Prop Design: Shao Wei Zhang, Ke Wei Lin, Hiroyuki Kodama
- Yami Design: Shao Wei Zhang
- Art Director: Miu Miyamoto (Studio RUFUS)
- Color Design: Miyuki Satō (Wish)
- Director of Photography: Daisuke Horino (Studio Twinkle)
- 3DCG Director: Hisashi Akimoto (T2 Studio)
- Editing: Masayuki Kurosawa
- Sound Director: Satoki Iida
Tokyopop licensed the manga and it describes the manga's story:
The world is divided into two factions: humans and monsters called katawara. Despite being a katawara, Tama loves humans and vows to protect them from evil, even if it means fighting her own kind. Her brother Jinka, however, hates humans, despite mostly being one. The siblings are joined by a cowardly swordsman named Shinsuke, who wants to learn how to become strong.
Mizukami (Planet With, Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer) launched the manga in Mag Garden's Monthly Comic Blade magazine in 2007 and moved it online to the magazine's website after the magazine ceased its publication in 2014. Mag Garden published the manga's 17th and final compiled book volume in 2016.
Sources: Sengoku Youko anime's website, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web