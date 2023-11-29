Tonari no Yōkai-san Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, April 2024 Debut

The official website for the television anime of noho 's Tonari no Yōkai-san (The Yōkai Next to Me) manga opened on Wednesday, and revealed the anime's teaser video, visual, cast, staff, and April 2024 premiere.

© noho・イースト・プレス/「となりの妖怪さん」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Asaki Yuikawa as Mutsumi Sugimoto (Mu-chan), a curious and energetic human girl

© noho・イースト・プレス/「となりの妖怪さん」製作委員会

Ryosuke Higa as Jirōbō Enkazan (Jirō), a 500-year old crow tengu creature who watches over Mu-chan

© noho・イースト・プレス/「となりの妖怪さん」製作委員会

Yuuki Kaji as Buchio Ōishi, a 20-year-old cat that suddenly evolved into a mythical Nekomata creature

© noho・イースト・プレス/「となりの妖怪さん」製作委員会

The creator noho also drew an illustration to commemorate the new announcements:

© noho・イースト・プレス/「となりの妖怪さん」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in April 2024.

Aimi Yamauchi ( Salaryman's Club ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Tomoko Konparu ( Blue Spring Ride , Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Shigemitsu Abe (key animation for Kingdom , Aikatsu! ) is designing the characters.

Other staff includes:

© noho, East Press

Amazon had listed an anime adaptation in March 2022 with the manga's fourth and final volume. The volume shipped in April 2022. The manga is getting a two-volume side story, and the first side-story volume shipped on August 18.

The manga originally serialized on Twitter starting in 2018 and East Press also serialized the manga on the Mato Grosso website.

The manga takes place in a rural town and tells stories of the carefree, heartwarming, and sometimes mysterious lives of yōkai, humans, and gods who live alongside each other in the town.

In the manga's first story, a 20-year-old cat named Buchio suddenly evolves into a mythical Nekomata creature. Buchio worries about the reason why they suddenly turned into a yōkai creature, and together with a transforming fox named Yuri, they start attending a "Bakegaku" academy for creatures.

