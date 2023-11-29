News
Tonari no Yōkai-san Anime's Teaser Reveals Cast, Staff, April 2024 Debut
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the television anime of noho's Tonari no Yōkai-san (The Yōkai Next to Me) manga opened on Wednesday, and revealed the anime's teaser video, visual, cast, staff, and April 2024 premiere.
The anime stars:
The creator noho also drew an illustration to commemorate the new announcements:
The anime will premiere in April 2024.
Aimi Yamauchi (Salaryman's Club) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Tomoko Konparu (Blue Spring Ride, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!) is in charge of the series scripts, and Shigemitsu Abe (key animation for Kingdom, Aikatsu!) is designing the characters.
Other staff includes:
- Prop Design: Nobuhiro Andō
- Art Director: Kenta Tsuboi
- Color Key Artist: Emiko Onodera
- Compositing Director of Photography: Naho Hasegawa
- Music: Avex Music Creative, Blue Bird's Nest
- Sound Director: Daiki Hachimaki
- Production: ABC Animation
The manga originally serialized on Twitter starting in 2018 and East Press also serialized the manga on the Mato Grosso website.
The manga takes place in a rural town and tells stories of the carefree, heartwarming, and sometimes mysterious lives of yōkai, humans, and gods who live alongside each other in the town.
In the manga's first story, a 20-year-old cat named Buchio suddenly evolves into a mythical Nekomata creature. Buchio worries about the reason why they suddenly turned into a yōkai creature, and together with a transforming fox named Yuri, they start attending a "Bakegaku" academy for creatures.
Sources: Tonari no Yōkai-san anime's website, Comic Natalie