'Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included' Anime Reveals Ending Theme Song by SoundOrion

The official website for the television anime of's) manga announced on Sunday thatwill perform the ending theme song "Sunny Canvas."

The anime will premiere in April 2024.

The anime stars:

Yen Press publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Shintaro Tokumitsu is a high schooler living all alone, but things take an unexpected turn when a girl named Towa shows up on his balcony! Not only is she incredibly pure and sweet, but there's something different about her-something...divine. Just who is Shintaro's new roommate, and what adorable high jinks lie in store?!

Kenta Onishi ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter , Marine Shukkō!! ) is directing the anime at the studio Okuru to Noboru . Shogo Yasukawa ( Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , Hyperdimension Neptunia , UQ Holder! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yuya Uetake ( The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter ) is designing the characters. TRYTONELABO's Shunsuke Takizawa ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , 100% Pascal-sensei , My Girlfriend is Shobitch ) is composing the music.

Yui Ogura is performing the opening theme song titled "Kimi Iro no Kiseki" (Your Color's Miracle).

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Shonen Gangan magazine in September 2020, and Square Enix published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 12. Yen Press published the fourth volume on December 12.