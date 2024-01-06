Final Fantasy XIV Game Reveals New Pictomancer Job in Video

Videos also reveal new areas, dungeons for "Dawntrail" expansion; new female Hrothgar race

Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG director Naoki Yoshida revealed during the "Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival" event in Tokyo on Sunday that the second new job in the upcoming "Dawntrail" expansion for the game will be Pictomancer, from Final Fantasy VI . The event revealed a new video for the job.

As previously teased, the new job will be a magical ranged DPS. The job has no required class and fights with a brush. The starting level for the job is 80.

Update: Square Enix also revealed the "full" version of its trailer for "Dawntrail."

Japanese trailer



English trailer



The event also revealed videos to tease new areas and dungeons in the expansion.

Yoshida also stated during the event that while the staff have a release date in mind that they are working toward for "Dawntrail," they are not yet ready to announce an exact date. The game's 6.55 patch with Part 2 of a new main scenario will release on January 16.

Pictomancer will join Viper as the two new jobs in "Dawntrail." Sometime during the new expansion (patch 7.X), the game will also add a new "limited" job, the name of which Yoshida revealed on Sunday: Beastmaster.

Introducing Beastmaster, a new #FFXIV limited job arriving in late 7.x! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/1iNsnlY7Xo — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 7, 2024

The event also revealed new "lifestyle content" for the game titled "Cosmic Exploration" that features multiple planets.

Announcing Cosmic Exploration, the expansive new lifestyle content coming to #Dawntrail! 🪐 pic.twitter.com/w4DJXm8yFh — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) January 7, 2024

The event also revealed the "final" race for the game, the female Hrothgar race.

The game's previously announced crossover with Final Fantasy XVI is planned for early April.

©Square Enix

The "Dawntrail" expansion will launch in summer 2024. As with previous expansions andseries games,designed the logo for "Dawntrail."

Additionally, the level cap will increase from Level 90 to Level 100.

The expansion will feature the previously announced graphical update. There will be improvements to "screen-wide aesthetic appeal" and higher-resolution textures and shadows. As a result, the minimum system requirements will be updated. The PlayStation 4 will continue to be supported. The game update will allow players to put up to two dyes on gear, as well as eyeglasses and headgear at the same time. The game's free trial now goes go up to the "Stormblood" expansion, as of the 6.5 patch update.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" in December 2021. The game has recorded 30 million registered accounts worldwide as of this month.

The game will have an open beta test on the Xbox Series X|S, now scheduled for around February 21. The game's Xbox version will launch in spring 2024 with faster loading and 4K support (Series X).

Square Enix announced in February 2022 that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2024 in Tokyo livestream