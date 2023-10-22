Final Fantasy XIV Game Reveals New Viper Job, Field Areas, More in 'Dawntrail' Expansion Videos

Game's latest expansion to launch in summer 2024

The Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 event in London revealed on Saturday an extended teaser trailer of the upcoming "Dawntrail" expansion for Square Enix 's Final Fantasy XIV MMORPG. The event also revealed videos for the game's new field areas, hub city, and a new in-game job.

English Extended Teaser Trailer

Japanese Extended Teaser Trailer

New Job: Viper

New Field Areas: Yak T'el and Urqopacha

New Hub City: Tuliyollal

The Final Fantasy XIV game also revealed that the Echoes of Vana'diel alliance raid will arrive in the "Dawntrail" expansion.

Image via Final Fantasy XIV game's Twitter account © Yoshitaka Amano

In addition, the Final Fantasy XIV game will have an open beta test on the Xbox Series X|S, scheduled in mid-January to February 2024. The game's Xbox version will launch in spring 2024 with faster loading and 4K support (Series X).

Image via Final Fantasy XIV game's Twitter account

©Square Enix

The "Dawntrail" expansion will launch in summer 2024. As with previous expansions andseries games,designed the logo for "Dawntrail."

The level cap will increase from Level 90 to Level 100. The expansion will add two jobs, Viper (Melee DPS class) and a new Magical DPS class. Valigarmanda will be one of the new monsters. A new Strategy Board collaborative editor feature will allow players to plan out their strategies for raids.

The expansion's setting will be Tural, in the game world's Western seas. The new hub city will be Tuliyollal in the Yok Tural area. New field areas include the mountainous region of Urqopacha, the thick forest Yak T'el. The story will involve a contest and the city of gold. One of the new allied tribes will be the Pelupelu.

The expansion will feature the previously announced graphical update. There will be improvements to "screen-wide aesthetic appeal" and higher-resolution textures and shadows. As a result, the minimum system requirements will be updated. The PlayStation 4 will continue to be supported. The game update will allow players to put up to two dyes on gear, as well as eyeglasses and headgear at the same time. The game's free trial will now go up to the "Stormblood" expansion, as of the 6.5 patch update.

Square Enix released Final Fantasy XIV Online for personal computers in September 2010. After criticism from fans, the company revealed an updated version of the game titled Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn that added a new world and story. Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn launched on Windows PC and PS3 in August 2013, on PS4 in April 2014, and on PS5 in May 2020. Square Enix has since released four expansions: "Heavensward" in June 2015, "Stormblood" in June 2017, "Shadowbringers" in July 2019, and "Endwalker" in December 2021. The game recorded 27 million registered accounts worldwide in October 2022.

Square Enix announced in February 2022 that it will continue support for the MMORPG for the next 10 years.

Source: Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in London livestream