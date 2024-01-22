Street Fighter 6 Game's DLC Character Trailer Reveals February Launch for Ed

Ed launches in February for Year 1 Character Pass/Ultimate Pass holders

The official YouTube channel for the Street Fighter franchise began streaming a teaser trailer for returning character Ed for the Street Fighter 6 game on Friday. The video reveals that the DLC character will launch for Year 1 Character Pass and Ultimate Pass holders in February.

Characters added to the game in the Year 1 Character Pass will receive their Outfit 3 costumes when the final character, Akuma, is added to the game in Spring 2024.

The game launched last June for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

The game's new real-time commentary feature includes commentary from famous fighting game community commentators highlighting aspects of the match as it progresses. The feature has subtitles available in 13 languages, and includes the commentators Thea Trinidad (also known as Zelina Vega), Vicious, Aru, Japanese commentator and caster Kōsuke Hiraiwa, and Sekima II band frontman Demon Kakka (formerly Demon Kogure ).

The game's returning cast includes Ryu, Chun-li, and Luke, the final playable DLC character for Street Fighter V . New to the franchise is Jamie, a breakdancing kickboxer. The launch roster also includes characters Manon, Kimberly, Marisa, Lily, JP, Juri, Dee Jay, Cammy, E. Honda, Blanka, Guile, Ken, Zangief, and Dhalsim.

The first round of DLC characters for the game include returning character Rashid, new character A.K.I., and returning character Akuma in spring 2024. Players are able to purchase characters individually, or purchase all of them in a season pass. New costumes for 18 characters went on sale on December 1.