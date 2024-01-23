News
The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One Nominated for Oscars
posted on by Egan Loo
Perfect Days, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also nominated
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday that Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's The Boy and the Heron film received a nomination for Best Animated Feature for the 96th Academy Awards. Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also received nods in the category.
Godzilla Minus One's Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima received a nomination for Visual Effects, while Wim Wenders' Japanese film Perfect Days received a nomination for Best International Feature Film.
The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 10.
No anime films received nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU's INU-OH, Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido's Drifting Home, and Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse's Goodbye, Don Glees! were eligible for the awards that year.
Source: Oscars.org