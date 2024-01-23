The Boy and the Heron, Godzilla Minus One Nominated for Oscars

Perfect Days, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also nominated

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday thatand'sfilm received a nomination for Best Animated Feature for the 96th Academy Awards.andalso received nods in the category.

Godzilla Minus One 's Takashi Yamazaki , Kiyoko Shibuya , Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima received a nomination for Visual Effects, while Wim Wenders' Japanese film Perfect Days received a nomination for Best International Feature Film.

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on March 10.

No anime films received nominations at the 95th Academy Awards. Masaaki Yuasa and Science SARU 's INU-OH , Hiroyasu Ishida and Studio Colorido 's Drifting Home , and Atsuko Ishizuka and Madhouse 's Goodbye, Don Glees! were eligible for the awards that year.

Source: Oscars.org