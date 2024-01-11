The Boy and the Heron, Suzume Nominated for Best Feature at Annual Annie Awards

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

How Do You Live?

Suzume

The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced the nominees of its 51st Annual Annie Awards on Thursday.'s latest feature film, or literally) and's film were nominated for Best Feature.

The Boy and the Heron also received nominations in the Feature categories for Best Character Animation, Best Direction, Best Music, Best Production Design , Best Storyboarding, and Best Writing . Suzume was also nominated in the Feature categories for Best FX , Best Character Animation, Best Music, Best Storyboarding, Best Voice Acting ( Hokuto Matsumura as Sōta Munakata), and Best Writing.

Jack Black was nominated in the Best Voice Acting - Feature for his role as Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie . The " Pokémon: Path to the Peak " short animated series was nominated for Best TV/Media – Limited Series. The Pokémon Concierge stop-motion animated series received a nomination for Best Direction - TV/Media.

The Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 project earned TV/Media nominations for Best FX and Best Production Design for its "Sith" episode by El Guiri from Spain, Best Character Animation for its "I Am Your Mother" by Aardman from the U.K., Best Direction and Best Editorial for its "Screecher's Reach" episode by Cartoon Saloon from Ireland, and Best Music for its "Aau's Song" episode by Triggerfish from South Africa.

The live-action Transformers: Rise of the Beasts movie was nominated in the Best Character Animation - Live Action category.

In addiiton, Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi is receiving the Winsor McCay Award in recognition of lifetime or career contributions.

The awards ceremony will take place on February 17 at UCLA's Royce Hall.

The Annie Awards recognize outstanding achievement in animation. ASIFA-Hollywood added the Best Animated Independent Feature award for the 2016 awards in order to "recognize not only features in wide release, but also the independent animators, international studios, anime and special productions that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve." Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai film won the award in 2019.

California-based studio Tonko House 's Oni: Thunder God's Tale CGI animated series received awards last year for Best TV/Media – Limited Series and Best Production Design - TV/Media.

No anime won awards in 2022, 2021, or 2020. The 2020 awards presented late director Satoshi Kon with the prestigious Winsor McCay Award.

Sources: Annie Awards' website, Deadline (Erik Pedersen)