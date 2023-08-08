Pokémon Trading Card Game Inspires New 'Pokémon: Path to the Peak' Short Animated Series

The Pokémon Presents livestream announced on Tuesday that the Pokémon franchise is getting a new short animated series titled " Pokémon : Path to the Peak" that will premiere globally on YouTube on August 11. The series is based on the Pokémon Trading Card Game and follows Ava and her partner Pokémon Oddish. The introduction and trailer begin at 3:58 in the video below:

© The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon TCG launched in Japan in 1996 and in the West in 1998. The Pokémon Company International became the publisher and distributor of the TCG in 2003.

The Pokémon Company International is developing a new unscripted series involving the Pokémon TCG.

Pokémon Trading Card Live, the new free-to-play online app for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac, officially launched (outside of beta) on June 8.

The beta for Pokémon Trading Card Live launched in Canada in February 2022. The app's early soft launch for mobile devices in Canada and global open beta for PC and Mac was delayed from 2021 to 2022. The app's beta launched worldwide in November 2022.

In the app, players can add new cards by scanning code cards, purchasing in-game booster packs, and completing in daily quests. They can then build decks and play against others around the world. Players can also customize avatars and accessories. The game will recieve updates with new content after launch.

The Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app launched in 2011 on web browser, in 2012 for PC and Mac, in 2014 on iOS devices, and in 2016 on Android devices. Players can load all of their card collection and progress using the app. The app and online game are free to play. Features of the TCG Online include both player-versus-computer and player-versus-player online battles, deck building, card trading, avatar customization, a Pokémon TCG tutorial, and more. The app ended service on June 5.