Persona 3 Reload Game's Trailer Features Aidan Gallagher

Atlus began streaming a new trailer on Tuesday for its upcoming Persona 3 Reload game. The trailer features actor and musician Aidan Gallagher ( The Umbrella Academy ) moving between the game's different areas while speaking on the game's themes of recknoning with mortality.

Persona 3 Reload will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam on February 2. The game will be available for Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The new game will feature a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game will feature "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over . The new English dub cast for the game includes:

In the Japanese version, Bin Shimada will voice Igor in the game (the late Isamu Tanonaka voiced Igor in the original game). Miyuki Sawashiro is returning as Elizabeth.

Atlus describes the game:

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate and enter the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of Tartarus, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever.

The game's staff confirmed to IGN that the remake will feature content from the original release of Persona 3 , and will not include content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable , including the female protagonist.

Persona 3's first release was for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Persona 3 FES , an add-on disc, released in 2007. Persona 3 Portable released for the PlayStation Portable in 2009.

The game inspired a four-part anime film series that opened in 2013-2016.

