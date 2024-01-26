A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals Main Cast, Staff, 2024 Debut

The official website for A Nobody's Way Up to an Exploration Hero , the television anime adaptation of Kaito 's Mob kara Hajimaru Tansaku Eiyūtan light novel series, began streaming the show's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the show's main cast, staff, and 2024 debut.

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Utawarerumono , Takunomi. , Akame ga KILL! ) is directing the anime at studio Gekkō , and Starry Cube is producing. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Girls' Last Tour ) is overseeing the series scripts, Shōko Yasuda ( My Happy Marriage , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is designing the characters, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? franchise) is composing the music.

The anime will star Yūya Hozumi as Kaito Takagi and Kana Hanazawa as Sylphy.

© Kaito, Arumikku, HJ Bunko

Kaito

launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2019.'s HJ Bunko imprint is publishing the novels with illustration by

The light novels' story centers on Kaito Takagi, a high school student with a mob character and low status. He's an ordinary explorer who hunts slimes everyday in dungeons that appear in Japan. One day, he encounters a golden slime that he has never seen before. Baffled, he still manages to defeat the slime, and get an extremely rare item called the "servant card," which can summon mythical beings, and has a value of hundreds of millions. He then summons a valkyrie, a beautiful warrior maiden. Kaito starts his adventure to rise from being a mob to a hero.

Terio Teri launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Akita Shoten 's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine in August 2021.

