Haikyu!! Manga Gets New 1-Shot on February 5

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday thatwill pen a new one-shot for themanga thatwill publish in the magazine's 10th issue on February 5. The 16-page chapter will have a color page and will commemorate the upcomingfilm. The chapter will tell a "different angle" to the Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High showdown.

Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen (Haikyu!! the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, will premiere in Japan on February 16.

Those who see the movie in theaters in Japan will receive a "volume 33.5" book. The book is limited to 2 million theatergoers. The book will have a new 16-page manga from manga creator Haruichi Furudate , character illustrations, the storyboard for chapter 322, and a Q&A with Furudate.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.