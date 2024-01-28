Soloist in a Cage's Shiro Moriya Launches New Manga on February 3

Sci-fi suspense manga Astro Baby centers on cannibalistic pandemic

This year's ninth issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday thatwill launch a new manga titledon theservice on February 3.

In the sci-fi suspense manga's story, due to a cannibalistic disease called Cooper's Disease that has ravaged the world, the people in the faraway town of North Hill are forced into lockdown. Billy, a soldier from North Hill, returns to the town after six years to see the woman he loves.

Moriya's Soloist in A Cage manga (pictured at right) launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website in September 2018, but went on hiatus in March 2019 due to Moriya's sudden illness. The manga resumed in April 2021. The manga ended in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's third and final volume in September 2021. The English version of the manga launched alongside Shueisha 's MANGA Plus English manga website in January 2019.

Seven Seas later licensed the manga and has released the series digitally and in print.

