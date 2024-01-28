×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Soloist in a Cage's Shiro Moriya Launches New Manga on February 3

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Sci-fi suspense manga Astro Baby centers on cannibalistic pandemic

soloist
© 2018 Shiro Moriya / SHUEISHA Inc.
This year's ninth issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that Shiro Moriya will launch a new manga titled Astro Baby on the Shonen Jump+ service on February 3.

In the sci-fi suspense manga's story, due to a cannibalistic disease called Cooper's Disease that has ravaged the world, the people in the faraway town of North Hill are forced into lockdown. Billy, a soldier from North Hill, returns to the town after six years to see the woman he loves.

Moriya's Soloist in A Cage manga (pictured at right) launched on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website in September 2018, but went on hiatus in March 2019 due to Moriya's sudden illness. The manga resumed in April 2021. The manga ended in June 2021. Shueisha published the manga's third and final volume in September 2021. The English version of the manga launched alongside Shueisha's MANGA Plus English manga website in January 2019.

Seven Seas later licensed the manga and has released the series digitally and in print.

Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 9

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives