Acro Trip Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Cast, More Staff

Happinet revealed the main cast, additional staff, key visual, and teaser promotional video for the television anime of Yone Sawata 's Acro Trip manga on Wednesday.

Image courtesy of Happinet © 佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

The anime stars:

Miku Itō as Chizuko Date, an otaku girl obsessed with magical girl Berry Blossom

© 佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Chrome, leader of the evil organization Fossa Magna, Berry Blossom's enemy

© 佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Inori Minase as Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo, the magical girl who protects Chizuko's city from any threat and menace

© 佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Kengo Kawanishi as Mashirou, the magical girl mascot that supports Berry blossom

© 佐和田米／集英社・「アクロトリップ」製作委員会

Newly announced staff members are:

Ayumu Kotake (Pet assistant director) is directing the anime at Voil . Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is in charge of series composition. Toshie Kawamura ( Yes! Precure 5 ) is designing the characters.

The anime will premiere in 2024.

The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...

Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in January 2023.

