News
Acro Trip Anime's Teaser Video Reveals Cast, More Staff
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Happinet revealed the main cast, additional staff, key visual, and teaser promotional video for the television anime of Yone Sawata's Acro Trip manga on Wednesday.
The anime stars:
Newly announced staff members are:
- Art Director: Miwa Kawasaki
- Sound Director: Ryō Tanaka
- Sound Production: Ai Addiction
- Music: TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND
- Music Production: King Records
Ayumu Kotake (Pet assistant director) is directing the anime at Voil. Shinichi Inotsume (PERSONA 5 the Animation) is in charge of series composition. Toshie Kawamura (Yes! Precure 5) is designing the characters.
The anime will premiere in 2024.
The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...
Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in January 2023.
Source: Press release