An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Anime's Main Trailer Reveals More Cast & Staff, Opening Song, April Debut

The official website for the television anime of Fuminori Teshima 's An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride light novel series started streaming the anime's main trailer on Wednesday. The trailer reveals more cast and staff members, as well as the anime's April premiere. The trailer previews the opening theme song "Wakaranai Ai" (A Love I Can't Understand) by The Brow Beat , and the anime's narration by Toshiyuki Morikawa .

The anime's staff also revealed the first key visual:

© 手島史詞・ホビージャパン／まどめ製作委員会

The anime's newly announced cast members are:

Hana Hishikawa as Chastille Lillqvist

© 手島史詞・ホビージャパン／まどめ製作委員会

Kishō Taniyama as Barbatos

© 手島史詞・ホビージャパン／まどめ製作委員会

Akane Misaka as Foll

© 手島史詞・ホビージャパン／まどめ製作委員会

Ayasa Itō as Manuela

© 手島史詞・ホビージャパン／まどめ製作委員会

Tetsu Inada as Raphael Hyurandell

© 手島史詞・ホビージャパン／まどめ製作委員会

The newly announced staff members includes:

The anime will premiere in April on the Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS Asahi channels.

Yūsuke Kobayashi will play the role of Zagan, a reclusive powerful sorcerer, and Kana Ichinose as Nephy, a beautiful elf girl.

Hiroshi Ishiodori ( RIN-NE 3 , Kiss Him, Not Me , Shijō Saikyō no Deshi Kenichi ) is directing the anime at Brains Base , and Keiji Gotoh ( In/Spectre , Kiddy Grade ) is supervising the animation. Aya Yoshinaga ( Crest of the Stars , Project ARMS , Kurau: Phantom Memory ) is overseeing the scripts, and Mina Ōsawa (Given, The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest , School Babysitters ) is designing the characters. Musician Yuma Yamaguchi ( Metallic Rouge , Undead Murder Farce ) is composing the soundtrack.

© Fuminori Teshima, COMTA, Hobby Japan, J-Novel Club

published the light novel series' first volume in Japan in February 2017, and the 17th volume on August 1. The light novel's anime adaptation was first announced in October 2022.

J-Novel Club is releasing the light novel in English. The company published the light novel's first volume in November 2019, and will publish the 16th volume on April 9. It describes the story:

Zagan is a super powerful sorcerer, but lives as a recluse. And now he faces his greatest test… falling in love! Zagan is feared by the masses as an evil sorcerer. Both socially awkward and foulmouthed, he spends his days studying sorcery while beating down any trespassers within his domain. One day he's invited to a dark auction, and what he finds there is an elven slave girl of peerless beauty, Nephy. Having fallen in love at first sight, Zagan uses up his entire fortune to purchase her, but being a poor conversationalist, he has no idea how to properly interact with her. Thus, the awkward cohabitation of a sorcerer who has no idea how to convey his love and his slave who yearns for her master but has no idea how to appeal to him begins.

Hako Itagaki launched the light novel's manga adaptation on Comic Fire in February 2018. Hobby Japan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2018, and the 11th volume on December 1.

J-Novel Club published the manga's first compiled book volume in English digitally in July 2021, and the 10th volume on January 17.