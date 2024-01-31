Given: Hiiragi mix Film Opens in Taiwan on April 3

© キヅナツキ・新書館/ギヴン製作委員会

Taiwanese film distributor Cai Chang Asia announced on Tuesday that it will open, the first film in the two-part sequel anime film project based on'smanga, in Taiwan on April 3.

The film debuted in Japan on January 27.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022. Crunchyroll describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in May 2020.

An original anime disc (or original video anime) titled Given: Uragawa no Sonzai ( Given - on the other hand ) – which focused on Mafuyu and Ritsuka during the events of the Given movie – shipped with the limited edition of the manga's seventh volume in December 2021.

Kizu launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine in 2014. The manga ended in March 2023, and Shinshokan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in September 2023.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV On Demand ) streaming service in July 2021.