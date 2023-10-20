Given Sequel Anime's 1st Film Reveals Title, January 27 Debut

Visual also revealed

The official website for the two-part sequel anime film project based on Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga revealed on Friday that the first film, titled Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix , will debut in Japan on January 27.

The website also revealed a visual for the film:

© キヅナツキ・新書館/ギヴン製作委員会

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on'sprogramming block in July 2019. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air onstreamed the series as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022.describes the story:

An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in May 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

An original anime disc (or original video anime) titled Given: Uragawa no Sonzai ( Given - on the other hand ) – which focused on Mafuyu and Ritsuka during the events of the Given movie – shipped with the limited edition of the manga's seventh volume in December 2021. Crunchyroll started streaming the OVA episode in July 2022.

Kizu launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine in 2014. The manga ended on March 30, and Shinshokan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume on September 1. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga is releasing the series.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV On Demand ) streaming service in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.