Crunchyroll Adds Live-Action Given BL Series to Catalog

1st episode premiered on service on Friday

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it has begun streaming the live-action series of Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga. The first episode is available on the service.

The six-episode live-action series debuted on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV on Demand) streaming service on Saturday.

The series stars Jin Suzuki as Ritsuka Uenoyama, singer Sanari as Mafuyu Satō, Kai Inowaki as Akihiko Kaji, and Shuntarō Yanagi as Haruki Nakayama. Other cast members include Alissa Yagi as Ritsuka's older sister Yayoi Uenoyama, Sō Okuno as Mafuyu's childhood friend Hiiragi Kashima, Yū Inaba as Akihiko's ex-boyfriend and current roommate Ugetsu Murata and, Akira Onodera as Yuki Yoshida, a person with whom Mafuyu had a special relationship with in the past.

The Given television anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

The Given anime film opened in Japan in August 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the film on February 2. Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the Given film. The franchise will have a new original anime disc titled Given: Uragawa no Sonzai ( Given : The One on the Flip-Side) that will ship with the limited edition of the manga's seventh volume on December 1.

Source: Crunchyroll (Humberto Saabedra)