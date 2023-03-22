Given Manga Gets Sequel Anime Film

Promo video, visual unveiled

Fuji TV announced on Wednesday that Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga is getting a sequel anime film. The film's staff unveiled a promotional video and teaser visual by Kizu :





The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022. Crunchyroll describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in May 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

An original anime disc (or original video anime) titled Given: Uragawa no Sonzai ( Given - on the other hand ) – which focused on Mafuyu and Ritsuka during the events of the Given movie – shipped with the limited edition of the manga's seventh volume in December 2021. Crunchyroll started streaming the OVA episode in July 2022.

The manga will end on March 30, with an "important announcement."

Kizu launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine in 2014. Shinshokan published the manga's eighth compiled book volume in October 2022. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga has licensed the series, and the seventh volume shipped in English on January 10.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV On Demand ) streaming service in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

