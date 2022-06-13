Crunchyroll Streams Given - on the other hand OVA

Anime begins streaming on Monday

Crunchyroll announced on Monday that it has begun streaming Given - on the other hand ( Given: Uragawa no Sonzai ), the new original anime disc (or original video anime) based on Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga, worldwide except Asia.

The new anime focuses on Mafuyu and Ritsuka during the events of the Given film. It shipped with the limited edition of the manga's seventh compiled book volume on December 1.

The Given television anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

The Given anime film opened in Japan in August 2020. Crunchyroll began streaming the film in February 2021. Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the Given film. The television anime focuses on high school students Ritsuka and Mafuyu, but the film focuses on the adults Haruki, Akihiko, and Ugetsu.

The manga also inspired a separate live-action series that debuted on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV on Demand) streaming service in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it debuts in Japan.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)