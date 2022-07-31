Crunchyroll Streams English Dub of Given Anime on August 1

Crunchyroll announced on Friday that it will stream the English dub for the anime of Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga on August 1 at 5:30 p.m. EDT. The cast includes:

David Wald directed the dub at Studio Nano , and Peter Hawkinson was the ADR engineer. Marissa Lenti , Wald, and Madeleine Morris wrote the scripts under Wald's supervision. Jennifer Alyx was in charge of ADR prep, and Shosuke Akamatsu was a production assistant. Michelle Rojas was the producer.

The television anime premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and it describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

Hikaru Yamaguchi (director for Escha Chron , episode director for Mr. Osomatsu , Battle Spirits Double Drive ) directed the anime at studio Lerche . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! both seasons, Girls Beyond the Wasteland ) oversaw the series scripts.

Solo rock project centimillimental performed the opening theme song "Kizuato." The in-anime group " Given " performed the ending theme song "Mirutsuke," which centimillimental produced.

The manga runs in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine, and Shinshokan published the manga's seventh compiled volume on December 1. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga has licensed the series, and the fifth volume shipped in English in September 14.

An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in May 2020.

Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)