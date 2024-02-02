Riviera: The Promised Land Game's HD Remaster Launches for Switch on February 29

Remaster with new content to also launch for PC, iOS, Android

Sting Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will release the HD remastered version of its Riviera: The Promised Land ( Riviera: Yakusoku No Chi Riviera ) role-playing game in Japan on February 29.

Image via Sting's Twitter account © Sting, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bandai

The game's official website lists that the game will also get a release for PC via Steam , iOS, and Android. The remaster will feature new content, higher resolution graphics, a fast-forward option, autosave, and other additions.

The story follows Grim Angel Ein and his party as they set out to rescue the floating island Riviera from destruction.

The RPG originally debuted for WonderSwan Color in July 2002. The game got ports and Western releases from Atlus and 505 Games on Game Boy Advance and PlayStation Portable.

Riviera: The Promised Land is the first game in Sting's "Dept. Heaven" series. Other games in the series include Yggdra Union: We'll Never Fight Alone , Knights in the Nightmare , and Gungnir: Inferno of the Demon Lance and the War of Heroes .

Sources: Riviera game's website, Sting's Twitter account via Gematsu





