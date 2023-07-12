Sting's Riviera: The Promised Land Game Gets HD Remaster

New version commemorates RPG's 21st anniversary

Sting Entertainment announced on Wednesday that it will release an HD remastered version of its Riviera: The Promised Land ( Riviera: Yakusoku No Chi Riviera ) role-playing game to commemorate the game's 21st anniversary. The company did not reveal any platforms or a release date.

©Sting

The story follows Grim Angel Ein and his party as they set out to rescue the floating island Riviera from destruction.

The RPG originally debuted for WonderSwan Color in July 2002. The game got ports and Western releases from Atlus and 505 Games on Game Boy Advance and PlayStation Portable.

Riviera: The Promised Land is the first game in Sting's "Dept. Heaven" series. Other games in the series include Yggdra Union: We'll Never Fight Alone , Knights in the Nightmare , and Gungnir: Inferno of the Demon Lance and the War of Heroes .

Source: Sting's Twitter account via Gematsu