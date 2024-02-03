News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 22-28
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dragon Ball Super: Broly earns 2.4% rating; Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure finale earns 2.7% rating
The Dragon Ball Super: Broly film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, January 27 at 2:35 p.m. and it earned a 2.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 27 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|January 26 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 28 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|January 27 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (finale)
|TV Asahi
|January 28 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Animation Kikansha Thomas (Thomas the Tank Engine)
|NHK-E
|January 27 (Sat)
|17:25
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)