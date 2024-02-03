×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dragon Ball Super: Broly earns 2.4% rating; Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure finale earns 2.7% rating

©バードスタジオ／集英社　©「２０１８ ドラゴンボール超」製作委員会
The Dragon Ball Super: Broly film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, January 27 at 2:35 p.m. and it earned a 2.4% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
Detective Conan NTV January 27 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.2
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV January 26 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
4.2
One Piece Fuji TV January 28 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.5
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV January 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi January 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.0
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure (finale) TV Asahi January 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Animation Kikansha Thomas (Thomas the Tank Engine) NHK-E January 27 (Sat) 17:25 20 min.
2.2

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

