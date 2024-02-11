×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 29-February 4

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Wonderful Precure!'s debut earns 3.5% rating



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 4 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.7
Detective Conan NTV February 3 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 4 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.6
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV February 2 (Fri) 23:50 30 min.
3.6
Wonderful Precure! (premiere) TV Asahi February 4 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.5
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV February 3 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi February 3 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.3
One Piece Fuji TV February 4 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 3 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 3 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 22-28
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives