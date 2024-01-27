News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sword Art Online: Progressive films aired last Friday, Saturday, earned 1.0%, 1.3% rating
The Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, January 20 at 1:45 a.m. and earned a 1.3% rating.
The Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, January 19 at 12:55 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.
The Pompo: The Cinéphile anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 20 at 3:25 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.
The live-action Ōoku: The Inner Chambers show aired on Fuji TV on Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 21 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 20 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 21 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|January 19 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|January 20 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 20 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 20 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 21 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|January 21 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 20 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)