×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sword Art Online: Progressive films aired last Friday, Saturday, earned 1.0%, 1.3% rating

scherzo.png
©2020 川原 礫/KADOKAWA/SAO-P Project
The Sword Art Online The Movie - Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night film aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, January 20 at 1:45 a.m. and earned a 1.3% rating.

The Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, January 19 at 12:55 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

The Pompo: The Cinéphile anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 20 at 3:25 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.

The live-action Ōoku: The Inner Chambers show aired on Fuji TV on Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 21 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.7
Detective Conan NTV January 20 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 21 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.4
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV January 19 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
4.2
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV January 20 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.0
Doraemon TV Asahi January 20 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 20 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.2
One Piece Fuji TV January 21 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.2
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi January 21 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 20 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
2.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 8-14
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives