Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 15-21

Sword Art Online: Progressive films aired last Friday, Saturday, earned 1.0%, 1.3% rating

©2020 川原 礫/KADOKAWA/SAO-P Project

Thefilm aired onon Saturday, January 20 at 1:45 a.m. and earned a 1.3% rating.

The Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, January 19 at 12:55 a.m. and earned a 1.0% rating.

The Pompo: The Cinéphile anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, January 20 at 3:25 p.m. and earned a 0.4% rating.

The live-action Ōoku: The Inner Chambers show aired on Fuji TV on Thursday, January 18 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)