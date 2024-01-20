News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 8-14
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Firefighter Daigo earns 4.8%, Frieren earns 4.5%, Apothecary Diaries earns 2.7%
The Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale film aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, January 10 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 1.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 14 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 13 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 14 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|January 13 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|January 12 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 13 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 13 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 14 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|NTV
|January 13 (Sat)
|00:55
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|January 14 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|January 13 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)