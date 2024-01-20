×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 8-14

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Firefighter Daigo earns 4.8%, Frieren earns 4.5%, Apothecary Diaries earns 2.7%

The Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale film aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, January 10 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 1.8% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 14 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.0
Detective Conan NTV January 13 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
7.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 14 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV January 13 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.8
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV January 12 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
4.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 13 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.9
Doraemon TV Asahi January 13 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.9
One Piece Fuji TV January 14 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.7
The Apothecary Diaries NTV January 13 (Sat) 00:55 30 min.
2.7
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi January 14 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E January 13 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 1-7
