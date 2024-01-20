Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 1-7

Frieren earns 4.8%, Firefighter Daigo earns 4.3%, Apothecary Diaries earns 2.4%

A re-airing of episodes from the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, January 1 starting at 2:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% rating.

Spirited Away aired on NTV on Friday, January 5 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.9% rating. The live-action The Promised Neverland film aired on Fuji TV on January 4 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.1% rating. The Given movie aired on Fuji TV on January 6 at 2:15 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating. The live-action sequel film based on Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga aired on TV Tokyo on January 2 at 1:05 a.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)