Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 1-7

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Frieren earns 4.8%, Firefighter Daigo earns 4.3%, Apothecary Diaries earns 2.4%

A re-airing of episodes from the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, January 1 starting at 2:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% rating.

Spirited Away aired on NTV on Friday, January 5 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.9% rating. The live-action The Promised Neverland film aired on Fuji TV on January 4 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.1% rating. The Given movie aired on Fuji TV on January 6 at 2:15 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating. The live-action sequel film based on Yū Toyota's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! (30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii) manga aired on TV Tokyo on January 2 at 1:05 a.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV January 6 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.7
Sazae-san Fuji TV January 7 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV January 7 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV January 5 (Fri) 23:40 30 min.
4.8
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV January 6 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
4.3
Doraemon TV Asahi January 6 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.9
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi January 6 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.6
One Piece Fuji TV January 7 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.3
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi January 7 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.5
The Apothecary Diaries NTV January 6 (Sat) 00:55 30 min.
2.4
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E January 6 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

