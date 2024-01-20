News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, January 1-7
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
A re-airing of episodes from the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Monday, January 1 starting at 2:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% rating.
Spirited Away aired on NTV on Friday, January 5 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 12.9% rating. The live-action The Promised Neverland film aired on Fuji TV on January 4 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 4.1% rating. The Given movie aired on Fuji TV on January 6 at 2:15 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating. The live-action sequel film based on Yū Toyota's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! (30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii) manga aired on TV Tokyo on January 2 at 1:05 a.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|January 6 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|January 7 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|January 7 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|January 5 (Fri)
|23:40
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|January 6 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|January 6 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|January 6 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|January 7 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|January 7 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|The Apothecary Diaries
|NTV
|January 6 (Sat)
|00:55
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|January 6 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)