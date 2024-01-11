×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 25-31

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 finale earns 3.1% rating, Zom 100 finale special earns 1.6% rating

A re-airing of episodes from the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, December 31 starting at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 7.8% rating. Similarly, the 2022 New Year's special for the franchise re-aired on TV Tokyo on December 31 at 11:55 a.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty anime film aired on NHK-E on Saturday, December 30 at 3:45 p.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.

Sound! Euphonium: Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band, the compilation film for the first season of Kyoto Animation's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK-E on Sunday, December 31 at 11:05 a.m. and earned a 0.5% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 31 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.5
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 31 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.0
Ōmisoka da yo! Doraemon 1-jikan Special TV Asahi December 31 (Sun) 9:00 60 min.
3.6
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (finale) TBS December 28 (Thu) 23:56 30 min.
3.1
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 30 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 30 (Sat) 9:00 20 min.
1.7
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (3-episode finale special) TBS December 25 (Mon) 23:40 60 min.
1.6
The Smurfs (season 2) NHK-E December 30 (Sat) 8:10 25 min.
1.3
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E December 28 (Thurs) 19:00 20 min.
1.0
SpongeBob SquarePants NHK-E December 30 (Sat) 17:55 25 min.
0.9
Gigantosaurus Season 2 NHK-E December 27 (Wed) 19:00 25 min.
0.9

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 18-24
