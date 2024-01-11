Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 25-31

A re-airing of episodes from the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, December 31 starting at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 7.8% rating. Similarly, the 2022 New Year's special for the franchise re-aired on TV Tokyo on December 31 at 11:55 a.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty anime film aired on NHK-E on Saturday, December 30 at 3:45 p.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.

Sound! Euphonium: Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band , the compilation film for the first season of Kyoto Animation 's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK-E on Sunday, December 31 at 11:05 a.m. and earned a 0.5% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)