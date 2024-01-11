News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, December 25-31
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
A re-airing of episodes from the live-action A Solitary Gourmet series aired on TV Tokyo on Sunday, December 31 starting at 9:00 a.m. and earned a 7.8% rating. Similarly, the 2022 New Year's special for the franchise re-aired on TV Tokyo on December 31 at 11:55 a.m. and earned a 6.7% rating.
The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty anime film aired on NHK-E on Saturday, December 30 at 3:45 p.m. and earned a 0.6% rating.
Sound! Euphonium: Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band, the compilation film for the first season of Kyoto Animation's Sound! Euphonium anime, aired on NHK-E on Sunday, December 31 at 11:05 a.m. and earned a 0.5% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 31 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 31 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Ōmisoka da yo! Doraemon 1-jikan Special
|TV Asahi
|December 31 (Sun)
|9:00
|60 min.
|Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (finale)
|TBS
|December 28 (Thu)
|23:56
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 30 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 30 (Sat)
|9:00
|20 min.
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (3-episode finale special)
|TBS
|December 25 (Mon)
|23:40
|60 min.
|The Smurfs (season 2)
|NHK-E
|December 30 (Sat)
|8:10
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|December 28 (Thurs)
|19:00
|20 min.
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|NHK-E
|December 30 (Sat)
|17:55
|25 min.
|Gigantosaurus Season 2
|NHK-E
|December 27 (Wed)
|19:00
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)