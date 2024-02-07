News
Vampire Dormitory Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official website for the televsion anime of Ema Toyama's Vampire Dormitory manga announced three more cast members on Wednesday.
The newly announced cast members are (image above, from left to right):
- Wataru Hatano as Komori
- Yusuke Shirai as Takara Kagurazaka
- Yuki Sakakihara as Juri
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
"I want to become your thrall…!”
A crossdressing girl and doting vampire's dangerous cohabitation is about to begin!
After losing her parents and being abandoned by her relatives, Mito is left all alone in the world. When she's kicked out of the restaurant where she works with no money and no place to live, she is taken in by Ruka, a vampire. In exchange for giving Ruka her blood as his “food,” she ends up living with him in a boys' dorm full of beautiful boys with unique personalities…?!
Nobuyoshi Nagayama (Ayaka: A Story of Bonds and Wounds, Happy Sugar Life, Smile Down the Runway) is directing the anime at Studio Blanc, Touko Machida (Smile Down the Runway, Fuuka, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations) is writing the scripts, and Naomi Tsuruta (2nd key animation for Pokémon: Paldean Winds) is designing the characters.
Toyama (Missions of Love, Aoba-kun's Confessions) launched the manga in Kodansha's Nakayoshi magazine in November 2018. The manga went on hiatus after its "first part" ended in July 2022, and returned and started its "second part" in December 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled volume on November 13. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English, and will release the 11th volume on May 21.
Sources: Vampire Dormitory anime's website, Comic Natalie