Giji Harem Anime's Teaser Promo Video Reveals Main Staff

The official website for the television anime of Yū Saitō 's Giji Harem (Pseudo Harem) manga started streaming the anime's teaser promotional video on Wednesday. The video announces the main staff.

Toshihiro Kikuchi ( Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! , episode director for Attack on Titan ) is directing the anime at Nomad . Yuuko Kakihara ( Aikatsu Friends! , Asobi Asobase -workshop of fun- , Buddy Daddies ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Yoshihisa Sato (key animator for March comes in like a lion , Re:CREATORS ) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is producing the music, and Takeshi Watanabe ( To Love-Ru , Ro-Kyu-Bu! , The Duke of Death and His Maid ) is composing the music.

The anime starsas Eiji Kitahama andas Rin Nanakura.

The romantic comedy manga centers on Eiji, a second-year high school student and a member of his school's drama club as a stagehand. He meets Rin, a first-year high school student and a member of the same drama club. Rin serves as the long-awaited hope of the club.

Saitō originally launched the manga on Twitter in 2018, where it has a cumulative total of 5.6 million likes as of April 2023. The manga then began serializing in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2019. The manga ranked at #7 on the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2019. The manga's sixth and final compiled volume shipped in April 2021.

