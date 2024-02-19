Rui Takatō's Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Manga Resumes Serialization on March 15

Manga went on hiatus after Takatō announced retirement from drawing manga in 2022

The 43rd issue of Nihonbungeisha 's Manga Goraku Special digital magazine announced on Thursday that manga creator Rui Takatō 's Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! ( Hagure Idol Jigokuhen ) manga will resume serialization in the magazine's next issue on March 15. Takatō also announced the manga's return on his Twitter account on Friday.

Image via Rui Takatō's Twitter account © Rui Takatō

Takatō had stated in 2022 that he was retiring from drawing manga due to circumstances at his home making it difficult to constantly draw manga about "boobs and sex," and with his retirement announcement, the manga went on hiatus. Takatō's statement at the time made it unclear whether his retirement would be permanent or temporary, as the author alternated between wording that implied both.

The manga had entered its climax in July 2021.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga under its Ghost Ship adult imprint, and it describes the story:

Eighteen-year-old karate expert Misora Haebaru moves to Tokyo to pursue her dream of becoming a famous singer. Unfortunately, her sleazy handlers trick her into the adult entertainment industry instead. Her only way out is to survive a martial arts tournament where she must fight her way through one hundred lustful male opponents. If she loses, she will pay the ultimate erotic price!

The manga launched in Nihonbungeisha 's Bessatsu Manga Goraku magazine in February 2014. The magazine ended publication in December 2014, and the series moved to Manga Goraku Special in March 2015. Nihonbungeisha shipped the manga's 16th compiled book volume in November 2022. Seven Seas Entertainment will release the manga's sixth omnibus volume on March 12. The manga inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in September 2020.

Seven Seas Entertainment also released Takatō's Devilman Grimoire manga in English.

Takatō's Pale Blue Dot Battle Athletes Daiundōkai ReSTART! manga is a completely new story for the 90s multimedia franchise Battle Athletes Victory . The manga's prologue debuted on Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha's manga website Comic Ruelle & Comic Jardi in June 2020, and ended in March 2021. The manga inspired an anime adaptation that premiered in Japan in April 2021, and Funimation streamed the show as it aired.