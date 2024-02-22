×
Tonari no Yōkai-san Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals 12 More Cast, Theme Songs, April 6 Premiere

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Jin Urayama, Yō Taichi, Kenji Hamada, more join cast

The official website for the television anime of noho's Tonari no Yōkai-san (The Yōkai Next to Me) manga started streaming on Thursday the anime's main promotional video, which revealed more cast, the theme songs, and its April 6 premiere. The video previewed the opening song "Obake Himawari" (Ghost Sunflower) by Pii. Aoi Kubo will perform the ending theme song "Iro no Naka" (Inside the Color).

The website also revealed the anime's main visual:

The anime's newly-announced cast are:

Jin Urayama as Tazenbō Fuchibiyama (Occhan)
Yō Taichi as Yuri Tachibana
Kenji Hamada as Taichi Tanaka
Mutsumi Tamura as Takumi Ōishi
Yuko Sanpei as Ryō Sano
Megumi Han as Rein Nakagawa
Yūko Kaida as Hayachiyo
Satoshi Mikami as Gorōzaemon Sanmoto
Ayako Kawasumi as Suzu Sakaki
Tatsumaru Tachibana as Benmaru Kobayashi (Betobeto-san)
Tokuyoshi Kawashima as Chiaki Nishiya (Wagen)
Hideyuki Tanaka as Kazuhiko Nishiya
The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on the late-night "Animazing!!!" block on ABC TV, TV Asahi, and 22 affiliates on April 6 at 2:00 a.m. JST (effectively April 7, or April 6 1:00 p.m. EDT).

Aimi Yamauchi (Salaryman's Club) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Tomoko Konparu (Blue Spring Ride, Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!) is in charge of the series scripts, and Shigemitsu Abe (key animation for Kingdom, Aikatsu!) is designing the characters.

Other staff includes:

Amazon had listed an anime adaptation in March 2022 with the manga's fourth and final volume. The volume shipped in April 2022. The manga is getting a two-volume side story, and the first side-story volume shipped on August 18.

The manga originally serialized on Twitter starting in 2018 and East Press also serialized the manga on the Mato Grosso website.

The manga takes place in a rural town and tells stories of the carefree, heartwarming, and sometimes mysterious lives of yōkai, humans, and gods who live alongside each other in the town.

In the manga's first story, a 20-year-old cat named Buchio suddenly evolves into a mythical Nekomata creature. Buchio worries about the reason why they suddenly turned into a yōkai creature, and together with a transforming fox named Yuri, they start attending a "Bakegaku" academy for creatures.

Sources: Tonari no Yōkai-san anime's website, Comic Natalie

