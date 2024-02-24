News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 12-18
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc compilation special earns 7.5% rating
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Doyō Premium Tokubetsu Henshū-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Yūkaku Senyū-hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc compilation)
|Fuji TV
|February 17 (Sun)
|21:00
|150 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|February 18 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|February 17 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|February 18 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|February 16 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|February 17 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|February 17 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|February 18 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|February 17 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|February 18 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)