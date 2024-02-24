×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 12-18

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc compilation special earns 7.5% rating



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Doyō Premium Tokubetsu Henshū-ban Kimetsu no Yaiba Yūkaku Senyū-hen (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc compilation) Fuji TV February 17 (Sun) 21:00 150 min.
7.5
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 18 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.1
Detective Conan NTV February 17 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 18 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.3
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV February 16 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.7
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV February 17 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.6
Doraemon TV Asahi February 17 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.5
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi February 18 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 17 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.2
One Piece Fuji TV February 18 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

