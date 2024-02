NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a Anime's 2nd Part to Air This Year

New visual revealed

The official website for NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a , the television anime of Square Enix and Platinum Games ' NieR:Automata action role-playing game, revealed on Saturday that the anime's second cours (quarter of year) will air this year. The website also revealed a new visual, drawn by character designer and chief animation director Jun Nakai .

©SQUARE ENIX/人類会議

The firstof the anime premiered in January 2023. The staff delayed episode 4 that year from January 28 to February 18. The anime's production committee cited COVID-19 as the reason for that delay. The staff then delayed episodes 9 and beyond in March 2023, citing the impact of the increase in COVID-19 infections on its production schedule. Episodes 9-12 aired all at once on July 23. streamed the anime as it aired.

Square Enix describes the game's story:

NieR:Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world.

Ryouji Masuyama ( Blend S , Hello WeGo! ) directed the first cours at A-1 Pictures , and Masuyama was also in charge of series composition alongside the original game's Yokō Tarō . Jun Nakai designed the characters and served as chief animation director. MONACA composed the music.