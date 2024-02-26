Bandai Namco Teases New The Idolm@ster App Game in Video

More info to be revealed on March 5

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a teaser promotional video on Monday for a "completely new brand app game" for its The IDOLM@STER franchise. The company will reveal more details in a livestream on March 5 at 7:00 p.m. JST (5:00 am. EST).

The livestream will reveal the game's title, the idols who will appear in the game, the voices for the characters, and a visual that will appear in the game.

The latest anime in the franchise is the television anime based on Bandai Namco Entertainment 's The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors browser game.

The 12-episode anime first screened in theaters as three films. The first film ran in Japan from October 27 through November 16. The second film opened in Japan on November 24 and ran until December 14. The third film ran from January 5 through January 25. The anime will air as a TV series in April.

Sources: The IDOLM@STER franchise's YouTube channel, 4Gamer (ルネ)





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.