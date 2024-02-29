New Zegapain Anime Sequel Is Summer Film Titled Zegapain STA

The official website for Sunrise / Bandai Namco Filmworks ' Zegapain mecha anime franchise announced on Friday that the new sequel anime installment for the franchise will be a film titled Zegapain STA ( Zegapain Statement Alpha ) that will open in Japan this summer. Sunrise posted the film's trailer, cast, and staff.

Image via Comic Natalie © Sunrise

Kengo Kawanishi joins the film's cast as the new character Hal Velt (Character name romanization not confirmed). Shintarō Asanuma , Kana Hanazawa , Ayako Kawasumi , and Romi Park return from the previous anime as their characters Kyo Sogoru, Ryoko Kaminagi, Shizuno Misaki, and Lu Sheng.

Masami Shimoda returns from the previous Zegapain anime as director at Sunrise . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Aldnoah.Zero , Ga-Rei: Zero , Looking Up At The Half-Moon ) is penning the film's script. Akihiko Yamashita returns as character designer, alongside other character designers Tatsuya Suzuki and Marie Tagashira , the latter of whom worked as character designer for the new footage in the Zegapain ADP compilation film. Rei Nakahara , Noriyuki Jinguji , Takahiro Yamada , and Hideki Fukushima all return from the previous anime as mechanical designers. Ayako Ōtsuka also returns to compose the music.

The new film will focus on the "Olta Moda Arc," named after a "new force" in the Zegapain world.

© Sunrise, Project Zega

The original 2006 Zegapain television anime series' story follows Kyo, the lone member of his high school swim team. To keep the team afloat, he recruits Misaki to create a promotional video for the club. She agrees, but only if Ryo will pilot a mecha under the wing of Celebrum, a resistance organization fighting to destroy Deutera Areas formed on Earth by the aliens Gards-orm. Bandai Entertainment released the series on six DVD singles in North America from 2007 to 2008, and released it again in a Complete Collection DVD release in 2009. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime in 2013.

Zegapain ADP ( Zegapain Adaptation ), a compilation film of the Zegapain television anime with new footage and characters, opened in Japan in October 2016. The film celebrated the anime's 10th anniversary.