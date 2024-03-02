NHK Airs Gosho Aoyama Documentary on April 28

Gosho Aoyama is the newest subject of NHK 's Professional Shigoto no Ryūgi (style of professional work) documentary series. The episode will go behind-the-scenes with the manga artist and airs on NHK BS Premium 4K on April 28, as well as NHK General on May 2.

Image via Professional Shigoto no Ryūgi's Twitter account © NHK

The 72-minute episode follows Aoyama over the course of seven months from May 2023 and features a number of interviews and footage from that period. The artist reveals his creative process in creating new chapters and characters for the Detective Conan series.

The 27th film in the Detective Conan franchise Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube (The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars) will premiere in Japan on April 12.

The long-running documentary show about people doing their jobs has previously profiled such people as voice actor Hiroshi Kamiya and anime director Hideaki Anno . The program has also previously provided sneak peeks of works such as Hayao Miyazaki 's samurai manga and the Detective Pikachu game. Last October, the program profiled the fictional character Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan .