The Thousand Noble Musketeers: Rhodoknight Game Ends Service

Image via The Thousand Noble Musketeers: Rhodoknight official website ©Marvelous Inc.

The Thousand Noble Musketeers : Rhodoknight

The official website for game announced on Monday that it is ending service on April 4 at 2:00 p.m. JST.

The game launched in November 2021. Tsubashi Hachiba is credited with the original work and world design. Kazuma Kо̄da works on the game's world background. The nobleman-training RPG takes place seven years after the franchise 's original smartphone game from Marvelous. The game is free to play but include in-app purchases.

The Thousand Musketeers smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in March 2018, and the game ended service in June 2019.

The franchise centers on a group called "Musketeers," who are incarnations of antique guns.

The original game inspired a television anime that premiered in Japan in July 2018. Sentai Filmworks licensed the series, and HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Miki Daichi's Senjūshi manga launched in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in June 2018, and it ended in October 2019. Toriyasu's Kōki ni Tatakae!? Senjūshi one-volume manga ran on Kadokawa 's Young Ace Up website from April to October 2018. The franchise also includes Teiko Sasaki 's Senjūshi Re:verse turn novel.