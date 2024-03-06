J-Novel Club Joins Hachette Book Group, Diamond Book Distributors in New Print Deal via Yen Press

Image via Yen Press

J-Novel Club announced today it has reached a print distribution agreement with Hachette Book Group via Yen Press and Diamond Book Distributors. Hachette will distribute all of J-Novel Club 's frontlist and backlist titles in North America while Diamond Book will handle international sales.

New releases through June 30, 2024 will still be available through J-Novel Club , after which new inventory will be available through Hachette . This will not affect J-Novel Club 's digital releases.

All books will be listed for solicitation under Yen Press 's "JNC" imprint and will appear on the Edelweiss service as " Yen Press /JNC." On-book branding for titles produced directly by J-Novel Club will continue to feature the company's full logos, and titles produced by Yen Press under the "JNC" imprint will continue to use the simplified "JNC" logo.

The preview of future releases will no longer extend as far in the calendar year due to a new rolling solicitations schedule.

J-Novel Club recently licensed the I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin and Zilbagias the Demon Prince novels as well as the Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade and The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases manga among other titles.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.