Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, Granblue Fantasy: Relink Games Reveal New Playable Characters

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising adds Vane, Beatrix; Granblue Fantasy: Relink adds Seofon, Tweyen, Sandalphon

Cygames revealed during the 10-year anniversary stream for the Granblue Fantasy franchise on Saturday that the Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising fighting game will add Vane and Beatrix as playable characters.

Cygames will add Vane to the game in early April, and will add Beatrix in late May.

The company also announced the update roadmap for the Granblue Fantasy: Relink game for the next few months. In the Version 1.1.0 update on March 14, Cygames will add a new free quest "The Final Vision" featuring a fight against Lucilius to the game as well as paid content. The game will add Seofon and Tweyen as playable characters for free in the Version 1.2.0 update in April, and will add Sandalphon for free as a playable character in the Version 1.3.0 update in May. Both latter updates will also have paid content.

Japanese Version



English Version

GBF 10th Birthday #Relink News:



Victors of the highest order, Supreme Primarch Sandalphon has a request for you. Join him in a climactic battle against Lucilius in a new Proud difficulty quest: The Final Vision!



The Version 1.1.0 update arrives March 14!

GBF 10th Birthday #Relink News:



Tweyen (Voice: Giselle Fernandez/Yuko Minaguchi)



Tweyen (Voice: Giselle Fernandez/Yuko Minaguchi)

This world-class hunter is also the bow master of the Eternals. Armed with her magical bow and the ability to fly, she excels at long-range combat.

GBF 10th Birthday #Relink News:



Seofon (Voice: Alejandro Saab/Junichi Suwabe)



Seofon (Voice: Alejandro Saab/Junichi Suwabe)

This man leads the Eternals, a group of ten weapon masters. Also known as the Star Sword Sovereign, he collects spirit swords, employing them as complements to his dual-wielding style.

Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam on December 14.

Arc System Works and Cygames launched the Granblue Fantasy: Versus fighting game in Japan in February 2020, and then launched the game in North America in March 2020. Marvelous Europe released the game in Europe and Australia in March 2020. The game also launched on PC in March 2020.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on February 1 after several delays. The game recently sold over 1 million copies.

The game has cross-play compatibility for its multiplayer mode between the two consoles. The game also has English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014.