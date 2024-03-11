KamiErabi GOD.app Anime Gets 2nd Season in October

1st season premiered in October 2023; new season will be "Conclusion Arc"

The Fuji TV Anime Lineup Press Conference 2024 event on Monday revealed that the KamiErabi GOD.app original television anime's second season will premiere in October on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block. The anime's first season will also have a re-run starting on July also on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block. The second season will be the anime's "Concluding Arc."

The anime's new visual was also revealed:

The anime teased a "Game Re:Start" for the anime after its 12th episode in December.

— a new joint venture between Saudi Arabia-basedGroup and"dedicated to the licensing, promotion, and production of anime content in the Middle East region" — stated in a press release on October 21 that the anime will have a second season in 2024.

The KamiErabi GOD.app anime premiered on October 4 on Fuji TV 's +Ultra programming block, and then on Fuji TV 's affiliate channels. Crunchyroll streamed the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and CIS as it aired in Japan.

Hiroyuki Seshita ( Knights of Sidonia ) is directing the anime by original creator Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata ) at UNEND . JIN ( Kagerou Project ) is writing the script and is in charge of series composition. Atsushi Ohkubo ( Fire Force , Soul Eater ) is designing the characters. MONACA ( NieR:Automata Ver 1.1a ) is composing the music. ELAIZA performed the first season's opening theme song "Scrap & Build," and Alisa performed the ending theme song "Bleed My Heart."